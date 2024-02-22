Fmr LLC Sells 2,984,598 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,984,598 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.94% of Waste Connections worth $326,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $169.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WCN. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.31.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

