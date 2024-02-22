Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,960 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $330,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,624,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.3 %

TEAM stock opened at $204.11 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.97.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,491,538.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,796,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 305,614 shares of company stock valued at $67,580,531 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

