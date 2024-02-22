Fmr LLC Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,757 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.78% of CrowdStrike worth $312,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 470,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after buying an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $1,808,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $6,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.47.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $292.36 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.12 and a 1 year high of $338.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

