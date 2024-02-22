Fmr LLC Has $313.87 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $313,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $181.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $182.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

