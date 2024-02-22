Fmr LLC Has $312.28 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Emerson Electric worth $312,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after buying an additional 225,683 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $104.96 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

