Fmr LLC Buys 444,435 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,435 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $337,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 119.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQNR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

