Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 76,742 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76,742 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Marvell Technology worth $61,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.52 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of -100.80, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.