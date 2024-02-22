Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $54,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Celanese Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $150.38 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

