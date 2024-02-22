Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $53.10 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of TransDigm Group worth $53,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,062 shares of company stock worth $95,806,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDG
TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TDG opened at $1,164.35 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,165.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,057.37 and its 200 day moving average is $949.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current year.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.