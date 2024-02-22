Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $53.10 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of TransDigm Group worth $53,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,062 shares of company stock worth $95,806,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,164.35 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,165.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,057.37 and its 200 day moving average is $949.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.