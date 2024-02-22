Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $52.98 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,511 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Nucor worth $52,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $184.36 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $190.96. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

