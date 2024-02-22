enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their outperform rating on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for enGene’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

enGene stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74. enGene has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter worth about $20,777,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter worth about $11,397,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

