enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Partnrs

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Leerink Partnrs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for enGene’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ENGN opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. enGene has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENGN. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,397,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

