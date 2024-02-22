David Bernstein Sells 153,995 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.2 %

CUK stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

