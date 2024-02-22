David Bernstein Sells 153,995 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
David Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.2 %
CUK stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $17.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
