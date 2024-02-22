Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 999 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $585.36 and a 200-day moving average of $500.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.80.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

