ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley downgraded ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChargePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.05.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

