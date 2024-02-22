C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $71.29

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.29 and last traded at $71.76, with a volume of 49046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.