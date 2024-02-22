Brokerages Set Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) PT at C$82.20

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$82.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNR. CIBC boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$57.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,894,500.00. In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$57.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,894,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$60.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,818.14. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,410. 35.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linamar stock opened at C$66.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$56.78 and a 12-month high of C$78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

