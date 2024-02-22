Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Target Price at $4.08

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

NYSE:BB opened at $2.71 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $329,212. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after buying an additional 13,925,510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 4,101,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,355,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after buying an additional 131,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,775,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,229,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after buying an additional 1,362,284 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

