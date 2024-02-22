BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BrightSpring Health Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 3.5 %

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

Shares of BTSG opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.