BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Earns Outperform Rating from Leerink Partnrs

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Leerink Partnrs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BrightSpring Health Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTSG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

