Brent P. Jensen Sells 203,687 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 4.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

