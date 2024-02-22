Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Barclays PLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

