Barclays PLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Brady by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRC opened at $62.51 on Thursday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

