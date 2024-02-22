Aviva PLC Takes $586,000 Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC stock opened at $263.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $163.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.98.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 69.29%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

