Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 246,651 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.03% of Aptiv worth $287,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $120.65.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

