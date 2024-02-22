Analysts Offer Predictions for The Trade Desk, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Trade Desk in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst T. White forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,531 shares of company stock worth $2,169,194 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

