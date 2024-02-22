Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,144 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

OSW stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.12 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

In related news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

