Amalgamated Bank Has $30,000 Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 62.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 37.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 336,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 91,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 38.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock Stock Down 0.2 %

SRRK opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Scholar Rock

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 11,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $182,804.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,551,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 11,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $182,804.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,551,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.