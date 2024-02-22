Amalgamated Bank Has $151,000 Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 129.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth about $506,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 53.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 753,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TR stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.16. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

