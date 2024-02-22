Amalgamated Bank Buys 684 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCSI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $60.86.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

