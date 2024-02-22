Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Distribution Solutions Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGR opened at $31.80 on Thursday. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 244.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

