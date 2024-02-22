55,371 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at $55,309,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,309,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,611 shares of company stock worth $1,082,751 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

