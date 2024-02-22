3,360 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,188,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,188,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 314,924 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAVA shares. Raymond James started coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

