Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John Charles Mcconnell acquired 7,800 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,570.60.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
