Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Sets New 1-Year High at $496.00

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 496 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 493 ($6.21), with a volume of 6424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492.80 ($6.20).

Several analysts have commented on VSVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.81) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.92) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 812.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 479.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 444.05.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

