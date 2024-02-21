Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $225.88 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $335.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

