Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $162.43 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

