Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,135 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Universal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Universal by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

Universal Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UVV opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Universal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

