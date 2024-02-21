The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,230.00

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,230 ($15.49) and last traded at GBX 1,222.60 ($15.39), with a volume of 1879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210 ($15.24).

The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £524.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,178.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,098.37.

The Brunner Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.55. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,111.11%.

Insider Transactions at The Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

In other The Brunner Investment Trust news, insider James Sharp bought 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,144 ($14.40) per share, with a total value of £56,181.84 ($70,740.17). Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

