The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,230.00

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,230 ($15.49) and last traded at GBX 1,222.60 ($15.39), with a volume of 1879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210 ($15.24).
The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £524.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,178.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,098.37.
The Brunner Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.55. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,111.11%.
Insider Transactions at The Brunner Investment Trust
The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile
The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
