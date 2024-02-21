Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $232.78

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.78 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 230.83 ($2.91). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 234 ($2.95), with a volume of 720,229 shares traded.

Temple Bar Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £690.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,462.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 232.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 231.57.

Temple Bar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Temple Bar’s payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

