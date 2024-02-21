Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $64,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,428,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 370,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.