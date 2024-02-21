Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.61 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of BellRing Brands worth $18,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,107,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,937,000 after acquiring an additional 333,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,085,000 after buying an additional 1,652,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,370,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in BellRing Brands by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,547,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,438,000 after buying an additional 751,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,817,000 after buying an additional 42,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE BRBR opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $60.26. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

