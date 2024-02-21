Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.96 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCHFree Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Option Care Health worth $17,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5,796.7% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPCH

Option Care Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.