Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.96 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Option Care Health worth $17,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5,796.7% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

