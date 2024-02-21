Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,760 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $127,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $249.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.94 and its 200-day moving average is $188.63. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $30,907,722. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

