Rhumbline Advisers Buys 12,470 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF worth $18,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

