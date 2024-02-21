Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 33,844 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,681,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of First Horizon worth $18,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

