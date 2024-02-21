Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 885 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $271.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.45. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $320.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

