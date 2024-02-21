QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,864,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

