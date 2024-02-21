QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.52 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $82,232,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $84,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $61.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DT
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Twilio: 4 compelling reasons to buy the dip
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.