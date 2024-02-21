QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.52 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $82,232,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $84,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.