QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $41,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.31.

View Our Latest Report on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $167.23 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average is $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.